One First

One First

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Sandra. Erbe's avatar
Sandra. Erbe
14h

Thank you!

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Beryl's avatar
Beryl
13h

A “teaching moment,” he wrote, isn’t about trying to convince anyone to agree with you; it’s about explaining the history, the policy concerns on both sides,

That advice is the reason I first stumbled upon this substack. I am not a lawyer and I am definitely not young but I have a thirst for learning and it started in a class about the Supreme Court in a class for those of us more advanced in age. Each October I looked forward to new information and it went on for several years until, like Covid did, it forced us to stop. But I continue to learn from you and try to see the other side if/when it is given to us in the written decisions. Thank you for all the work you put into this and please keep it coming.

And a most happy birthday to Karen.

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