One First

One First

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Gene Vorobyov's avatar
Gene Vorobyov
17h

Ir reads as a willful defiance of the Supreme Court by the 8th Cicuit.

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Kate Powell, MPA, CFRE's avatar
Kate Powell, MPA, CFRE
17h

Thank you for getting this out so quickly and assuaging my mind that SCOTUS likely won't go along for this. Absolutely INSANE.

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