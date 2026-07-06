One First

One First

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Geoff G's avatar
Geoff G
1d

Stay safe from overcrowded news cycles, and "irresponsible escapades."

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Kevin Parcell's avatar
Kevin Parcell
1d

At last, Hawaii develops State law to prohibit corporate political contributions at State level, to stop Citizen's United, and other States begin to borrow this device. So I wonder if the illegitimate far-right cabal of kings that undermines rule of law at SCOTUS are tossing out solid precedent on limits to contributions to national parties as a way to continue right-wing corporate rule?

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