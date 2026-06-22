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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
8mEdited

In related legal news: On May 29th, the OMB released its manifesto detailing how the Trump Administration has the absolute right to unilaterally defund or deny funding for any federal grant if it conflicts with any policy of the Trump Administration.   This would further transfer the power of the Purse from Congress to the President.  The Unitary Executive gone wild.

       Coming up this week on June 25th, Minnesota state and county attorneys are set to file a Motion for Summary Judgement for gaining access to the federal government's records regarding the evidence for the fatal shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and the non-fatal shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis.  Simultaneously, the DOJ and DHS are due to file a Motion to Dismiss.

June 5th, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty:

“The federal government’s written responses to our demands for evidence in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, indicates that they will continue withholding evidence related to the conduct of their agents in those incidents.

It was obstruction in January and it is obstruction in June."

      Will the Justice Department assert its right to deny permission to file civil and criminal charges because they haven't determined that the federal officers actions fell outside of their rights to qualified immunity?  If the DOJ doesn't investigate a shooting, are states and individuals barred from filing criminal charges or civil lawsuits?  

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aej3572

https://www.hennepinattorney.org/news/news/2026/May/federal-order

https://www.hennepinattorney.org/news/news/2026/June/fed-response

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James P Petrila's avatar
James P Petrila
1h

Carl Schmitt is alive and well and busy creating the Dual State at the Department run by Todd Blanche (it can no longer be called the Department of Justice). Thanks for highlighting this outrageous argument.

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