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Dilan Esper's avatar
Dilan Esper
1dEdited

FWIW, the (entirely correct) point about the lack of bottom side amicus briefs in summarily reversed cases carries an implication that is probably uncomfortable to much of the SCOTUS bar. Which is, there are way too many amicus briefs and the role they play in the Court's decision-making is way too undefined.

For instance, this whole practice of not filing bottom side amicus briefs at the cert stage is obviously premised, as Prof. Vladeck says, on the idea that if a case gets a lot of amicus attention it will look "important". But if that is actually what is deciding cert petitions that is really bad! The cert standard shouldn't be (and officially isn't) "how many well funded interest groups and law professors care about the case?". If everyone just assumes the Court is violating that and counting up the amicus briefs, that's a bigger problem than the occasional summary reversal.

Indeed, one problem with the modern Court Prof. Vladeck doesn't focus on is that it simply loves culture war "salient" cases. It isn't merely that the Court is taking less cases (though it is)-- it's that the cases it is taken are dominated by the type of cases that generate online and media discussion and that law professors and groups endlessly want to talk about. If you have a boring business case with a circuit split, you are generally screwed. And amicus practice, if it affecting cert grants, makes this worse.

This is on top of the fact that a lot of amicus merits briefs are just utter crap. They mostly add nothing. For every Marty Lederman interpreting when the Guard may be deployed, there's at least 20 briefs filed soley to generate donations or make lawyers or law professors feel the ego gratification of having filed a brief in a big case.

Bottom line, amicus practice is probably making SCOTUS worse, not better, overall, and SCOTUS should probably make it very hard to file one unless there is something truly new to say (and they maybe should be banned entirely for either side at the cert stage).

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
1d

Hmm, accountability avoidance seems to have become quite the rage in right wing America.

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