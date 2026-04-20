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Robert Beatty's avatar
Robert Beatty
1d

Thank you for your analysis of these disclosures. They show to me, at least, that behind closed doors CJ Roberts is closer in temperament to JJ. Alito and Thomas and has a willingness to be an advocate, and a pointedly adversarial one at that, for big business in general and the fossil fuel industry in particular. I am (naively?) disappointed. No more presumption of impartiality for CJ Roberts.

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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
21h

"The Court is deciding massively important questions not just out of public sight, or through unsigned and unexplained rulings, but with remarkably cryptic behind-the-scenes deliberations, too. These decisions are being made in the “shadows” in any number of ways. To use the term “shadow docket” to capture the inaccessibility, inscrutability, and insufficiency of the Court’s output in these massively important cases is simply to describe a pattern of behavior that should trouble everyone, and not just those who also don’t like the results."

The fact that we keep getting these leaks, in spite of the Chief Justice's attempt to tamp them down, suggests, at least to me, that there are people inside the building who are also alarmed.

(It's possible that they are just trying to cause mischief, but the potential penalty seems too big to indulge in leaking just for the sake of annoying the conservative Justices.)

My guess is it wasn't a great weekend for Chief justice Roberts. It's hard to stop something you can't control.

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