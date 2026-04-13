One First

One First

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DerekF's avatar
DerekF
just now

I would like to know what the average number of grants are at the midway point of a term for the next term, say over the past 25 years. Comparing this year to last year is like comparing two unusually hot summers to each other without looking at the longer-term trend. Is this a long-term downward trend or are we seeing something anomalous?

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Brooks White's avatar
Brooks White
7m

4th Cir- trickle down politics to circuits. Nothing to decide after data is released.

Sottomayor 's comment was curious, but maybe it has just got tiresome working in a frat house.

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