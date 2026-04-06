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Amy Robertson's avatar
Amy Robertson
12h

Another great column. I've been vexed by the willingness of conservative judges to grasp onto any 18th Century verbiage that ostensibly supports their views on the Constitution while rejecting any reliance on the clearly-documented legislative history of more recent enactments. Shocked (shocked!) to learn that their historical sources are thin and result-oriented.

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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
12h

"The Gorsuch footnote is, alas, no outlier. One can find any number of other examples of justices citing recent scholarship as proof of (or at least support for) historical claims that, whatever their merits, just have not run the gauntlet of conventional historical scholarship. History can be, and usually is, complicated (the Dutch historian Pieter Geyl called history “an argument without end”). But if the Supreme Court is going to try to backfill its conclusions with whatever citations it can muster regardless of their integrity or persuasiveness, someone will provide those citations. Justice Sotomayor captured this exact point last month in paraphrasing Field of Dreams about how the Court’s behavior provokes responses: “if you build it, they will come.”

Historians, most likely including these soi- distant originalist legal historians, are also very complicated. There is incredible hubris in thinking we can preserve a certain perspective in amber as though it was gospel. It's hard not to question their motives.

One thing I believe as the daughter of a historian is that we never really arrive... we keep pressing forward with the tools at our disposal at the time. We think we know...but I believe future generations will argue we know less than we thought we did.

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