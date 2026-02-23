One First

Jenny Zehringer's avatar
Jenny Zehringer
8h

Gorsuch seems like such a pompous ass. I’ll never get over the Dems allowing McConnell to effectively steal that seat from President Obama 😑

Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
8hEdited

On May 28, 2025 the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) granted summary judgment unanimously and concluded,

"The court holds for the foregoing reasons that IEEPA does not authorize any of the

Worldwide, Retaliatory, or Trafficking Tariff Orders. The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff

Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means

of tariffs. The Trafficking Tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those

orders. This conclusion entitles Plaintiffs to judgment as a matter of law; as the court further finds

no genuine dispute as to any material fact, summary judgment will enter against the United States."

Higher courts generally accept the lower court's findings of fact unless they have a strong possibility of overruling the case. Furthermore, the CIT is the expert among the federal courts in matters of trade, so the higher courts should not have issued stays or agreed to hear this particular case. Even worse, higher courts are supposed to weigh the potential harms of a stay versus allowing the ruling to stand. In this case, allowing clearly illegal tariffs to continue has brought us to a place where up to $175 billion has been collected, and now the federal courts will be burdened by having to figure out how to rectify that situation with possible refunds to importers and customers who were affected by the tariffs. There is also the harm in allowing a clearly illegal usurpation by Trump of the power to levy tariffs granted in the Constitution to Congress. If one accepts the dissenters argument that the IEEPA gave the President the power to regulate international trade, wouldn't that be an unconstitutional delegation of Congress's enumerated powers to lay duties and regulate commerce?

I wish Professor Vladeck or someone would try to flush out the possible legitimate rationale why both the U.S. Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court didn't decline the appeals? And in that same vein, why the Supreme Court didn't deny the appeal of the birthright citizenship case?

