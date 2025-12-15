One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
4h

Just tell your critics (as I once suggested to you we tell the Court itself), what every Fourth Grade teacher tells his or her students: “SYW - SHOW YOUR WORK.” The job is not done if you do not show your work. Especially when they expect others to not only divine their reasoning but, moreover, to follow it. Speaking of schizophrenic! What SCOTUS has done is sort of like saying: “We won’t tell you how we arrived at this conclusion because you would not believe it or accept it. You are stuck with our conclusion one way or the other, so why don’t we just give you that and skip the argument and reasoning.” A wonderful now old lawyer and boss once told me that writing your reasoning is the surest way to make certain it holds water. SCOTUS fails us when they don’t! They do us a disservice; and it is dishonorable like a middle finger to “we the people,” acting in the same way as their newly crowned and immune Executive Majesty.

Do the work, and show your work - critics and SCOTUS, both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Stepien's avatar
Jonathan Stepien
5h

The 90s were not 20 years ago and 1795 was 230 years ago, not 130 ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Vladeck and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture