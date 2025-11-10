One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Rubin's avatar
Mark Rubin
3h

Mazel tov on your anniversary!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3h

What an utterly delightful summary. Happy anniversary, Steve!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture