Laura Belin
1d

I keep coming back to this: the conservative justices ruled that Biden exceeded his authority by forgiving student loan debt. But they are fine with Trump axing spending and programs already approved by Congress, and in this case with dismantling an agency authorized by Congress.

2 replies
Rich McLeod
1d

I’m not weighing in on the merits of today’s SCOTUS decision—maybe the Executive and Judicial branches truly see eye to eye. But what breaks my heart is this: Congress wasn’t just ignored, it was steamrolled. Our Constitution was built on checks and balances, not backroom handshakes between two branches. When one branch is silenced and the other two cheer, that’s not government—it’s a warning flare.

3 replies
