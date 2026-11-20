As I noted in Monday’s post, the Harvard Law Review’s annual Supreme Court issue, including my Foreword—“The Court Against the Courts”—came out last week. On Thursday, November 20, I sat down with Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith for a conversation about the Foreword—and about the current and future state of the Court. That audio is posted here (and the audio and video are also cross-posted over at Executive Functions).

My sincere thanks to Jack for taking the time to read the piece and engage with me on it, and to Alex Zhao, Jolie Kemp, Charles Randall, and their colleagues at the Harvard Law Review for setting up the conversation and joining us for it.