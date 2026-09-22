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The Missouri Mess: Live with Cristian Farias and Steve Vladeck

The Eighth Circuit’s Monday night ruling in the Missouri redistricting case isn’t long for this world, but it’s still quite a mess. Cristian Farias and I sat down to discuss in a Substack Live.
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Steve Vladeck and Cristian Farias

On Tuesday morning, Cristian Farias and I got together for a quick Substack Live to discuss the goings-on in the Missouri redistricting case—including what happened in the Eighth Circuit on Monday and what’s likely to happen next.

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