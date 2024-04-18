One First

Discussion about this post

Bob Richard
Apr 18, 2024

Isn't comparing the severity of the harms to the two parties an inherently value-laden (therefore ideological) exercise? Or are there pre-existing legal definitions of "harms" and "severity" that could be relied on to minimize the role of ideology here? I'm not an attorney and don't have a clue what I think about these questions. But it's not obvious to me that restoring the role of balancing the harms to each party would contribute much to making the court appear to be more neutral.

Jacob Sandler
Apr 18, 2024

Seems to me that Problem #1 and Kavanaugh's lock-in argument in Problem #3 are cut from the same cloth. Reducing the ultimate decision to "likelihood of success on the merits" disregards the "different" question the Court is asking at this particular procedural posture. This, to me, just seems to boil down to the self-deprecating method the Court utilizes. The method condenses these emergency dockets into emergency merit rulings by the full court instead of the ad hoc, equitable relief that this process was originally designed for. This leads to the perception of lock-in (which admittedly may not be totally real, per Kavanaugh's switch) and ups the ante for this procedural phase.

