Steve L
Apr 3

Thank you so much for your thoughtful commentary on this and other issues. I joined yesterday during Schiff’s time and your comments that I saw after that were very well done, and highlighted the insane contrast with the crap that Cruz, Schmitt and Panuccio were shoveling. It was a sorry spectacle for our democracy, but illustrated that half of congress is still trying to govern responsibly.

M. Mechanick
Apr 3

Steve: As always, your analysis is exactly right on. I viewed myself as a contrarian on the whole nationwide injunction issue, but your point about nationwide class actions actually addresses my concern, and your approach to having it apply to suits against the government seeking equitable relief rather than monetary damages squarely addressed the problem. What had bothered me about the furor about nationwide injunctions was that if a court finds an action by the government to violate federal law or, even worse, be unconstitutional, without some form of nationwide coverage, you have a situation where the unconstitutionality applies only with respect to certain plaintiffs or a particular geographic location, but not the rest of the country. If government action is unconstitutional, that determination should not be limited to just one state, say Texas, but then for the rest of the country, the government action -- even though having been found to be unconstitutional -- remains in effect as being just fine. That outcome is absolutely nuts -- something is either unconstitutional everywhere or nowhere. Your analysis of nationwide class actions is the perfect solution and addresses this in exactly the right way.

