One First

One First

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Upstate Democrat's avatar
Upstate Democrat
6h

Alito is an intellectually dishonest ideologue. With the comfort of four or five reactionary justices by his side, he’s not about to pass up the opportunity to right what he perceives are wrongs, regardless of the means. That includes lying.

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Seth Aram Steinzor's avatar
Seth Aram Steinzor
6h

It may also be relevant to make note of the remarks Alito made to CBS news this past weekend. According to Heather Cox Richardson, he told Jan Crawford that the distinction between the Supreme Court case recognizing the right to gay marriage and Roe v. Wade is that the former won't be overturned because of widespread social reliance upon it by people making important life decisions, whereas the latter recognized a mostly "abstract" right that had impact mainly on people's ideas. So... Alito is a guy who, if we are believe him, thinks the process of having and raising a baby is an abstract proposition compared to the choice whether to enter into a marriage contract. Taken at his own word, Alito has the reasoning ability of a gnat and no grip on reality at all. His "jurisprudence" consists of thinly rationalized prejudices grounded in authoritarian instincts and disregard for law and facts.

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