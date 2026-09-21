One First

One First

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Tim Curry's avatar
Tim Curry
4h

The three (as of now) banned outlets will prevail; that's inevitable. It's only a question of how long it takes -- and it shouldn't take very long. My question is why are any other news media continuing to cover Trump while colleagues are barred for viewpoint reasons. Do the others not realize that by barring CNN for its negative viewpoint, Trump is essentially blessing CBS for its supportive slant?? Or at least that's the strong implication. If all media stood with "the 3", Americans would be spared the sight and sound of our president's "weaves" and bloviation, at least for a few days. A little respite would do us all good.

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William Smith's avatar
William Smith
4h

The problem that MS Now, Politico, and CNN run into is the "violence" problem when dealing with authoritarians like Trump. Unless there is some form of punishment in retaliation, a win that simply maintains the status quo is insufficient; there must be "violence" against Trump in some fashion. In criminal law, that's locking someone up. In civil law, like here, that would be a fine paid by Trump. A civil fine of legal fees paid for by the Treasury does not touch Trump personally. Trump being forced to sit, like Clinton, for a long and humiliating deposition is partial "violence" against his time and his dignity.

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