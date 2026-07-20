One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Anderson's avatar
Glen Anderson
21h

With the current "acting" AG, as a decider of defining a terrorist, I'm inclined to vote for nefarious reasons that this is the first usage of this oddball Court. Similar to the reasoning behind the "Wars" sold to the public after 9/11. Not to mention the absolute destructive years of Vietnam. 1942, that was the last year that the USA declared War. Yet, here we are. Is it a wonder why We Peasants have become so distrustful of "our" government!

Reply
Share
Louise's avatar
Louise
19h

Mr. Vladeck - I would send this question to the email link you provided if I could do it without linking my email and everything else I do with the "cloud". Your post about the ATRC is very interesting. One particular issue that tends to raise my blood pressure is, "Who decides what is National Security and what is not. It seems to me that we have an administration that is more than willing to slap that oh-my-god-scary-National-Security label on anything they simply do not wish to reveal. Also, the term "classified" certainly receives more than its share of use. Could you address this issue?

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture