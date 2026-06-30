One First

One First

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
8h

Congress either has the power to create independent agencies or it doesn't. The Supreme Court ruled that Congress has the power to protect executives of independent agencies from termination without cause in Cook, and that it doesn't have that power in Slaughter, and that they get to decide what agencies Congress can make independent. The only place in our constitution that a concept is written twice is that the President shall faithfully execute the law and that the President must take an oath to faithfully execute the law. The Supreme Court majority's made-up theory of the unitary executive is in direct conflict with the President faithfully executing the law, so it is unconstitutional. It is absurd that We the People would have to amend the constitution to correct the Supreme Court's error. Jurisdictional stripping is reasonable in this case.

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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
8h

Our only recourse is for a Democratic President, one with morals and one who cares about the American people and the Constitution itself (or Republican, if one exists), to increase the number of SCJ to bring equilibrium back to the court. This court is corrupt and is playing politics, not interpreting what the Constitution and the laws dictate. This must be done, or the country is no longer what it was intended to be...of the people, by the people and for the people.

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