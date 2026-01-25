One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne's avatar
Anne
6h

Steve, thank you for laying out so clearly the facts as well as the judicial reasoning that helps protect what seems right now to be our strongest institution. Judge Schlitz is doing the job the Founders planned for the courts to do.

Reply
Share
Robert Lawrence Gioia's avatar
Robert Lawrence Gioia
6h

Thank you judge Schlitz!

Reply
Share
1 reply
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Vladeck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture