One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela McNamara's avatar
Pamela McNamara
27m

Steve Vladeck, you are a hero. Thank you for your legal work. -- Pam in Chicago

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Drea's avatar
Drea
11m

Thank you so much. I sincerely hope someone from Illinois reads this and forwards it to the appropriate folks in Illinois.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture