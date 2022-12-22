For this week’s “One First” bonus content, I initially thought about doing a Top 10 Legal Movies list (My Cousin Vinny is the obvious winner). But I was reminded of the spring of 2002, when, in the aftermath of Bush v. Gore (and right in the middle of the very best seasons of The West Wing), ABC and CBS both took a shot at Supreme Court-themed drama series—the longer of which (“First Monday”) lasted 13 episodes before being cancelled (“The Court” lasted only three). As a second-semester 1L, I may or may not have watched all 16 hours…

There really aren’t that many good movies in which the Supreme Court figures prominently (a subjective definition by which I mean, the Supreme Court makes more than just a cameo, like in Amistad). So the following is my unscientific, unofficial list of my five favorite SCOTUS-adjacent movies.