Welcome back to the weekly bonus content for “One First.” Although Monday’s regular newsletter will remain free for as long as I’m able to do this, much of Thursday’s content is behind a paywall to help incentivize those who are willing and able to support the work that goes into putting this newsletter together every week. I’m grateful to those of you who are already paid subscribers, and hope that those of you who aren’t yet will consider a paid subscription if your circumstances permit:

As I planned (and promised) when I launched “One First,” some of the bonus content will be targeted toward sneak peeks of various content related to my forthcoming book, “The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic,” which is aimed at legal and non-legal audiences alike. (The book is due out May 16, but is available for pre-order now, and already has its first review.)

This week, I’m really excited to share the first of these sneak peeks—the video of the “book trailer” that my publisher, Basic Books, has produced (with the special talents of Keith Harrington from ReelSmart Productions), and that will go public in about a month. (The link is available to paid subscribers at the bottom of the page.)

As we get closer to the publication date, I’m planning to share other sneak previews, including excerpts from the book itself.

Barring more breaking news between now and then, next Monday’s regular newsletter will feature a preview of the upcoming “section 230” cases—a pair of major (and complicated) disputes about when social media companies can be held liable for others’ speech on their platforms (and also about the scope of secondary liability under the Anti-Terrorism Act). More on all of that Monday.

If you’re enjoying what you’ve been reading, I hope you’ll share it with your network and encourage others to also consider subscribing:

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Have a great weekend, all!