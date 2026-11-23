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Of all the reactions to this month’s midterms, few have been as revealing as two sets of letters to the Democrats who are about to take over congressional committees. On November 9, White House Counsel Will Scharf wrote to Representative Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, to warn that the investigations in the next Congress that Democrats have already previewed “may cross the line into blatant criminality.” Two days later, Aaron Reitz, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, began sending “preservation” demands to Senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Elissa Slotkin, and Adam Schiff—and, for good measure, to Representative Garcia.

Reitz’s letters invoke two federal criminal civil rights statutes. And Reitz now describes the whole effort as a “preliminary inquiry” into whether these members “have unlawfully stepped outside the legitimate legislative purpose of their planned committee activities” (which, among lots of other things, uses the wrong verb tenses to obscure the fact that … they haven’t done anything yet). And late Friday, the President signed a new executive order purporting to tell every federal contractor that it has to clear any interactions with Congress (including responses to valid subpoenas and other information requests) through the White House.

I could devote a whole newsletter just to the tone of the Reitz letters. The one to Senator Warren is full of tomahawks and scalps, and Reitz posted it with the caption “My first arrow shot,” in case anyone thought this was actually about serious governance issues rather than owning the libs. But the bigger problem is the law. Both sets of letters describe Congress’s power to investigate as far narrower than the Supreme Court ever has. Both take the real limits on that power, which have always been enforced through civil fights over subpoenas, and recast them as criminal ones. And both mostly ignore the Speech or Debate Clause, which would almost certainly interpose a fatal obstacle to any prosecution of a member for conducting oversight. In other words, this is all just political posturing—and not especially persuasive posturing, at that.

More on all of that below. But first, the news.

On the Docket

The Merits Docket

Notwithstanding two separate writings respecting denials of certiorari by Justice Thomas (including a dissent from the denial of certiorari in a case in which Justices Alito and Gorsuch would also have granted certiorari), the biggest headline (to me) of last Monday’s Order List was the one-line denial of certiorari in Trump v. Thakur. Thakur is the class action brought by University of California researchers whose federal grants were cut off by form letter under the President’s anti-DEI executive orders. After the Court’s 5-4, August 2025 emergency docket ruling in NIH v. American Public Health Association shoved most federal grantees’ contract-style claims into the Court of Federal Claims (about which more here), the First Amendment became the most promising way left to challenge these cutoffs in federal district court. In May, a Ninth Circuit panel held that the UC researchers were likely to win on that ground, because terminations “aimed at the suppression of viewpoints with which the government disagrees” likely violate the First Amendment. The Solicitor General asked the justices to decide whether the government may consider the viewpoints that academic research advances when it awards or terminates competitive grants.

Given the significance of the question presented and who was presenting it, I’m a bit surprised that the Court didn’t agree to weigh in. Maybe it’s because of the case’s interlocutory posture—with summary judgment motions now pending before Judge Lin. Or maybe those justices most likely to be friendly to the government’s position weren’t sure they had five votes. Either way, the Ninth Circuit’s ruling stands. And so for now, at least in the Ninth Circuit, the government likely can’t pull existing grants just because it dislikes what the research says.

The Emergency Docket

The biggest news on the emergency docket was the Trump administration’s filing of its 45th(!!) application—this time, yet another one in the TPS Alliance case from California (TPS = Temporary Protected Status for noncitizens from countries with unstable political/humanitarian conditions). There’s a longer story here about what’s left to decide in the TPS cases after and in light of June’s (deeply problematic) ruling in Mullin v. Doe, but for now, the application was quickly mooted by the Ninth Circuit extending its own stay of the district court’s original summary judgment order—which led the Solicitor General to withdraw the application one day after filing it. I don’t think the Court is done with the TPS cases, but it is for now.

The only two full Court rulings on the emergency docket last week both involved denials, over no public dissents, of requests to stay executions—one by Florida prisoner Thomas Overton, and one by Texas prisoner Reinaldo Dennes (whose execution was subsequently botched). We’re still waiting for the Court to resolve the long-pending application on behalf of a Washington State interscholastic wrestler who wants the Court to ban transgender athletes from competing against her. But it seems increasingly clear that the Court is now just waiting for the new Washington State ballot initiative, which bans transgender athletes from interscholastic sports, to go into effect (which will happen 30 days after the election, so on Thursday, December 3). At that point, I assume the application will be denied.

The Week Ahead

We don’t expect much of anything from the Court this week. No orders are expected at 9:30 this morning, and the justices won’t be back on the bench until next Monday, when the “December” argument session begins. It’s possible we get rulings on some of the pending emergency applications, but I don’t expect any of those rulings to make headlines.

The One First “Long Read”:

The Limits on Congress’s Oversight Powers

Any post about the scope and limits of Congress’s constitutional authority to conduct oversight of the other branches should start where the doctrine starts. In its 1927 ruling in McGrain v. Daugherty (which came out of the Teapot Dome scandal), the Court held that “the power of inquiry—with process to enforce it—is an essential and appropriate auxiliary to the legislative function.” The investigation in that case, the Court explained, was into whether the Justice Department’s functions “were being properly discharged or were being neglected or misdirected.” As McGrain makes clear, that kind of inquiry isn’t a fringe use of the oversight power; it’s the exercise on which the whole doctrine is built.

Thirty years later, in Watkins v. United States, the Court explained that Congress’s oversight power “comprehends probes into departments of the Federal Government to expose corruption, inefficiency or waste.” Scharf’s letter quotes Watkins for its warning about investigations “conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators,” but it conveniently omits what the Court said a few pages later: that members’ “motives alone would not vitiate an investigation which had been instituted by a House of Congress if that assembly’s legislative purpose is being served” (emphasis mine). Put another way, the Supreme Court has long made clear that the critical question is not why Congress is investigating the matter at issue; it’s solely whether the investigation has an objectively legitimate purpose. That’s … a pretty significant distinction. If anything, the Court put the point even more directly in Eastland v. United States Servicemen’s Fund in 1975: “in determining the legitimacy of a congressional act we do not look to the motives alleged to have prompted it.”

But perhaps the most important precedent here (in both directions) is the Court’s 2020 ruling in Trump v. Mazars. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Roberts explained that without information, “Congress would be shooting in the dark,” and he called the power to obtain it “broad and indispensable.” Mazars did add a stricter four-factor test, but it’s for subpoenas seeking a sitting president’s personal information. Mazars did not provide the general test for oversight of agencies, contracts, or the people who do business with them (and didn’t purport to do so).

All of this goes to why the core of Scharf’s argument doesn’t work. His assertion that the coming investigations lack a legitimate purpose rests almost entirely on things members have said in public. For instance, the letter goes out of its way to highlight Garcia’s “lawyer up” social media post, and to flag jokes by other members about issuing subpoenas next year “like candy.” Whatever else might be said about these statements, that makes Scharf’s claim an argument based upon motive—even though the Court has refused to entertain that kind of argument for nearly seventy years. The D.C. Circuit said it plainly in the 2022 fight over Trump’s tax returns: “The courts do not probe the motives of individual legislators.”

Recent practice cuts the same way, as evidenced by the congressional investigations of Hunter and James Biden—probes that went forward unimpeded even though the motives behind them were … less than institutional. Meanwhile, even a superficial perusal of the subjects being announced for oversight by the new Congress reveals classic (legitimate) oversight objects. For instance, Senator Blumenthal wants to know “whether lawsuits were dismissed, contracts were awarded, or regulations went unenforced” in exchange for that money. That’s exactly what McGrain endorses.

The Civil-Criminal Distinction That Reitz … Misses

No one seriously maintains that Congress’s oversight power is unlimited. There is “no congressional power to expose for the sake of exposure.” But the letters—especially Reitz’s—get badly wrong how those limits are enforced.

If a subpoena oversteps, the person who receives it can refuse to comply. The committee can then sue to enforce the subpoena, which the en banc D.C. Circuit held in 2020 a House committee has standing to do. Or it can refer the recipient for prosecution for contempt of Congress under 2 U.S.C. § 192. Notice who the criminal defendant is in that second scenario: the witness, not the member. And the witness can then argue that the subpoena was defective (which is what led to the Watkins case). Third parties can sometimes sue to block compliance, too—which is how Mazars reached the Supreme Court in the first place. In every one of these paths, the consequence for a subpoena the courts ultimately rule to be illegitimate is that it doesn’t get enforced.

Reitz’s attempt to get around all of this runs through 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 and 242. Those statutes require proof of a willful, specific intent to deprive someone of a federal right. The conduct he points to consists of television interviews, an op-ed in Time, and letters asking people for information. When members talk about investigations they plan to run, that’s not specific intent to deprive someone of a federal right; it’s specific intent to investigate whether the subjects of the investigations themselves broke the law. There’s no federal right to immunity from congressional oversight. Even Attorney General Todd Blanche, noted defender of Congress’s institutional prerogatives, has said there are no current criminal investigations “into words that incoming senators or congressmen have said.”

Indeed, there is a federal criminal statute that applies to congressional investigations—the irony of which is hard to miss. 18 U.S.C. § 1505 punishes anyone who, “by any threatening letter or communication,” tries to obstruct “the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry” by either House. I don’t think either Scharf’s letter or Reitz’s letters quite meet this standard. Rather, the point is that, where federal criminal law touches oversight at all, it protects the investigators.

The Speech or Debate Problem

And then there’s the constitutional provision that the letters mostly skip over. Article I, Section 6 provides that, “for any Speech or Debate in either House,” members “shall not be questioned in any other Place.” In United States v. Johnson, the Supreme Court explained that the Clause grew out of Parliament’s clashes with the Tudor and Stuart monarchs. In the Court’s words, the use of criminal charges “against critical or disfavored legislators by the executive in a judicial forum was the chief fear prompting the long struggle for parliamentary privilege.” Gravel v. United States likewise stressed that the Clause was designed to give Congress “wide freedom of speech, debate, and deliberation without intimidation or threats from the Executive Branch.” (both emphases mine).

Nor is this a new idea. In Kilbourn v. Thompson, the Supreme Court held that the sergeant-at-arms who carried out the arrest of a congressional witness whom the House ordered jailed without lawful authority could be held liable. But the same ruling also held that the members who voted for that arrest were constitutionally immune. The Court extended that reasoning to encompass at least some congressional aides in Gravel. And Eastland then held that issuing a subpoena in an authorized investigation is “an indispensable ingredient of lawmaking,” protected even against claims that it was meant to “harass, chill, punish and deter.” The Court added that “whether a criminal action is instituted by the Executive Branch, or a civil action is brought by private parties,” the Speech or Debate Clause “is an absolute bar to interference.”

There is, of course, a limit to what the Clause protects. In United States v. Brewster, the Court allowed a bribery prosecution to go forward because “the Government’s case does not rely on legislative acts or the motivation for legislative acts.” There, the crime was the underlying receipt of the ill-purposed money. But even then, United States v. Helstoski bars the government from introducing evidence of a member’s legislative acts in support of such charges. The Court explained that the Clause “was designed to preclude prosecution of Members for legislative acts,” even when the acts are merely evidence of unlawful behavior through other means.

Against that backdrop, an indictment alleging a conspiracy to deprive people of their rights through “weaponized” oversight would depend upon proving the illegitimacy of the subpoenas, the hearings, or the committee votes. Every one of those is a legislative act, for which the members’ motives are off the table. When the oversight itself is the alleged crime, the Speech or Debate Clause is arguably at its zenith.

To be sure, not everything members of Congress do, even in their official capacities, comes within the ambit of the Speech or Debate Clause. Hutchinson v. Proxmire held that press releases and newsletters aren’t protected. But if the heart of the Scharf and Reitz letters reflects an attempt to frame investigative demands as themselves unlawful, the First Amendment and the Speech or Debate Clause both provide insuperable obstacles to those claims succeeding without a pretty clear showing of improper legislative purpose. Again, given the subject matter we’re likely to see, that’s a remarkably steep hill to climb.

Finally, and just to be clear-eyed about this, the executive branch has resisted congressional oversight for as long as there has been oversight. Mazars notes that the two branches have still “managed for over two centuries to resolve these disputes among themselves.” In October 2019, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone informed the House that the President and his administration “cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry.” That letter was categorical, and the House answered it with an article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress. But even that letter said only that the executive branch wouldn’t cooperate with Congress—not that the investigators were criminals.

The closest example of the executive turning criminal process on its overseers is narrower, and, if anything, it cuts the other way. In 2014, the CIA’s acting general counsel sent a crimes report to the Justice Department about Senate Intelligence Committee staff in the middle of the committee’s torture investigation. The Justice Department declined to investigate, and the CIA’s own inspector general later found that the referral had no factual basis. That episode didn’t involve prosecutors telling members, in public and in advance, that oversight they hadn’t even started yet might be a crime.

Instead, to find a real parallel to the Scharf and Reitz missives, we have to go back to 1798. Representative Matthew Lyon of Vermont was convicted under the Sedition Act for writings attacking President Adams and was sent to jail. A later Congress concluded that the Act was unconstitutional and repaid his fine to his heirs. When that’s the best precedent for what Scharf and Reitz are threatening, well…

***

As I told Politico’s Kyle Cheney last week, I think the Reitz letters are too “clumsy and over the top” to set off a serious legal fight by themselves. That said, as I’ve suggested here before, I strongly suspect that congressional oversight will be back before the Supreme Court as early as next year. The case that gets there, though, will almost certainly be a fight over a subpoena—not an attempted prosecution of a member.

The groundwork for such a dispute is already in place. In August, the Office of Legal Counsel controversially concluded that executive privilege can reach the president’s communications with “private advisers,” meaning anyone he consults outside the executive branch. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has never settled whether a House committee has a cause of action to enforce its subpoenas against executive officials. So there are open, major questions on both the enforcer’s side and the recipient’s.

Then came Friday night. Executive Order 14438 requires every federal contractor and subcontractor to notify the White House “immediately” of “any pending or future congressional request” about its work with the government. Contractors must also “abide by any instructions” to withhold whatever the White House deems privileged. A company that doesn’t go along risks losing its contracts or being debarred. The order came just days after Scharf told agencies that their employees need White House approval before testifying. Together, the two directives put the White House between Congress and nearly everyone who might have something to tell it.

The executive order’s account of the law is as stingy as Scharf’s letter. It asserts that Congress can’t seek information even from contractors without a legislative purpose “that does not intrude on core Executive functions.” The first half of that sentence is Watkins. The second half isn’t in any Supreme Court decision. Neither is the order’s claim that Congress can’t obtain privileged material until the executive branch gets a chance to assert privilege.

The order is also willfully oblivious to the bevy of statutes protecting people who talk to Congress. For instance, when Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft barred federal employees from contacting Congress except through their department heads, Congress responded with the Lloyd–La Follette Act of 1912. That statute asserts that the right of employees “to furnish information to either House of Congress, or to a committee or Member thereof, may not be interfered with or denied.” To similar effect, an appropriations rider known as Section 713 has also long cut off the salary of any official who “prohibits or prevents, or attempts or threatens to prohibit or prevent,” another federal employee from talking to Congress.

And a separate federal law protects contractors’ employees. It bars contractors from firing or demoting workers who tell a member or committee of Congress about gross waste, abuse of authority, or lawbreaking on a federal contract. That protection applies even when a reprisal is “undertaken at the request of an executive branch official,” unless the request is a “non-discretionary directive” within that official’s authority.

To be sure, these laws have limits. The protections apply to the individual employees, not the companies that are threatened with debarment. Likewise, they apply to reports of wrongdoing, not to any and every congressional request for information. And the Justice Department has long argued that these laws can’t compel disclosure of privileged material (although those arguments tend to blend together constitutional privileges that can’t be overcome by statute with common-law ones that can). The questions about their scope aside, what these statutes demonstrate is the basic flaw in the broader premise of the executive order and the Scharf directive—that nothing reaches Congress until the White House clears it. That isn’t the law, and it has never been executive branch practice during any prior administration. As with so many other things these days, we’re in uncharted territory on the separation of powers arguments.

All of this is why neither Scharf’s letter nor Reitz’s missives are likely to produce any indictments. What they do instead is build a record (and, in Reitz’s case, audition for a promotion). Every public utterance from a member can become public (if not legal) evidence of “weaponization.” No doubt, these arguments will show up again soon in briefs arguing that particular subpoenas lack a legitimate legislative purpose. But courts have heard that argument before, and they have almost always rejected it. They will here, too.

That’s why, in my view, the right response to these letters is for the incoming committees to dot their i’s and cross their t’s. Put legislative purposes in writing now. Tie each line of inquiry to a statute or appropriation that might be changed. And be ready to litigate subpoena fights quickly. The committees should also remind agency and contractor employees of their rights and responsibilities. After all, the danger was never that members of Congress would go to prison for doing oversight. The danger is the creation of enough uncertainty on the part of those who might otherwise cooperate with such oversight to lead to delay—and to the two-year clock on the next Congress running out while the executive branch insists that the investigators are the real criminals. We’ll find out soon if the Supreme Court is willing to oblige.

SCOTUS Trivia: Justice Clark’s Subpoena

Since today’s post is about Congress subpoenaing the executive branch, it’s worth noting that the only publicly documented time that a congressional committee subpoenaed a sitting Supreme Court justice, the fight was really about the executive branch, too.

On November 6, 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower’s Attorney General, Herbert Brownell, gave a speech in Chicago accusing Harry Truman of promoting Harry Dexter White, a senior Treasury official, to a top job at the International Monetary Fund in 1946 even though the FBI had reported that White was a Soviet spy. Four days later, Representative Harold Velde, the chair of the House Un-American Activities Committee, subpoenaed three men who had been in the loop at the time. The first was Truman himself. The second was James Byrnes, a former Supreme Court justice, Truman’s Secretary of State at the time of the White affair, and by the time of the subpoena the Governor of South Carolina. The third was then-Justice Tom C. Clark, who had been Truman’s Attorney General from 1945–1949.

The committee had no interest in anything Clark had done since joining the Court. Rather, it wanted to ask him what he knew as the country’s chief law enforcement officer. Even Velde’s fellow Republicans thought he’d blundered, and the party’s leadership spent the next two days leaning on him to back off.

None of the three showed up. Truman wrote to Velde that he felt “constrained by my duty to the people of the United States to decline to comply with the subpoena.” He listed sixteen predecessors who had refused congressional demands, and he argued that the separation of powers would mean little if it stopped protecting a President the day he left office. Byrnes said Congress couldn’t summon a sitting governor away from his duties. Clark agonized a bit longer. In the end, his secretary hand-delivered his letter to the committee a few minutes before he was due to testify. In it, Clark invoked what he called the “complete independence of the judiciary,” though he also promised “serious consideration” of any written questions. HUAC took the offer, said it wouldn’t pursue contempt, and then never sent him a single question. So we still don’t know whether Congress can actually force a justice to testify—even about matters unrelated to their judicial duties.

The executive branch, for its part, took notice. A later Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel memo on past refusals to testify filed Clark’s letter right alongside Truman’s, while noting that Clark had rested on an “analogous judicial privilege” rather than on any executive privilege left over from his time as Attorney General. And in June 1974, Richard Nixon quoted Clark’s letter to the House Judiciary Committee to explain why he wouldn’t turn over any more Watergate tapes. Of course, that dispute didn’t end as well for the President.

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Happy Thanksgiving, all!