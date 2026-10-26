One First

One First

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Zach's avatar
Zach
12h

The DOJ isn't some mythical, non-human creature. Lawyers are bringing these cases trying to overthrow democracy, and it's up to the field of law, law schools, state bar organizations, to stop it, not normal people. We didn't have anything to do with this.

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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
12h

"I’ll go further: this suit is frivolous, and it ought to be sanctionable. Even if the “risk of voter confusion” were a basis on which the federal government could bring lawsuits (AND IT ISN’T), Alaska’s ballot is … not confusing."

For the non-lawyers, like me... what would sanctions look like?

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