One First

One First

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Carla Chung Mattix's avatar
Carla Chung Mattix
20h

First, the Hains Point golf course is historic and part of a national park unit. It should remain open and affordable to anyone, especially those in the DC area.

Second, yes, DOJ's insolence toward U.S. district judges is unbelievable. Another example involving a national park... the Oct.16, 2026 notice that DOJ filed in the Big Bend National Park litigation, Friends of the Ruidosa Church v. Mullin, states, "If a decision is not issued by that date [Oct. 21], Defendants will treat the absence of a ruling as a constructive denial of the motion and proceed with seeking relief in the United States Supreme Court."

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Ian D. Volner's avatar
Ian D. Volner
19h

What is missing from this discussion is the underlying political issue. The course that Trump is using as a depot for the remains of the East wing and the issues in this case is the course that has historically served the ordinary citizens of DC especially those living in South West DC The park in North West DC is the playground of Trumps and friends class and is untouchable in the beautification program. This disparity in treatment makes the Administration’s treatment of the Judge even more contemptuous and the name and gender of the Judge only confirm that this is a political as well as Legal Issu

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