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Elizabeth Evans's avatar
Elizabeth Evans
21h

If the justices were less secretive about their deliberations, would there be fewer leaks and less speculation?

A theoretical question, perhaps...but a desire for secrecy and an almost godlike sense of self-importance do seem to be throughlines that help explain much of their public behavior.

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William Greenberg's avatar
William Greenberg
1d

I find it impossible to view all this secrecy as anything other than protecting what oughtn't to be tolerated in any free society. The former justices seem most concerned with protecting their colleagues, under some sort of euphemism about the Court's "dignity." I have not read any of these so-called personal papers, but the numerous recent decisions I have read put paid to any such "dignity" as the Court might have tried to assert.

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