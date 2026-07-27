One First

One First

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Seth Aram Steinzor's avatar
Seth Aram Steinzor
1dEdited

Your lament for stare decisis points at the core problem with the Roberts "court": it contains a solid majority of "justices" who, whatever they may otherwise profess, do not believe in the rule of law or the Constitution they swore an oath to uphold. Judges who appropriately respect stare decisis demonstrate that they respect the law even when they disagree with it. This "court" displays no such respect. If it disagrees with the Constitution, it invents fundamental alterations in that document (presidential immunity). It continuously exalts its own power at the expense other elements of the federal judiciary, disregarding procedure, inventing facts and standing in order to arrive at desired results, displacing the "lower" courts' role as fact-finders. This is just what leaps to mind: regular readers of One First might make a lengthy list of such defalcations, usurpations, dishonesty, and lawlessness. We do not have a functioning Supreme Court - not, that is, a Supreme Court that behaves like a real court - and we haven't had one for quite some time. We just have people in black robes who aren't actually Justices but play them on TV. Justice Kagan (one of the three to whom the title may be applied without scare quotes) may be right when she denies that the "Court" majority has a strictly partisan agenda. The real situation may be worse. The majority's agenda is, in essence, authoritarian, that is, the pursuit and exercise of power for its own sake, without regard to law, in service of the majority's personal policy preferences. True, that aligns quite often with MAGA desires, but only because, as the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together.

In response to Joe, it is correct that "manufacturing of a broad legal right" is judicial overreach. But interpreting a statutory clause such as a grant of jurisdiction to cover matters closely analogous to those nonexclusively and somewhat vaguely described in the statute - that's not overreach, it's what we have a Supreme Court for. Jettisoning such a precedent without thorough examination of why it was so incorrect as to require such a drastic action amounts to no more than a statement of personal preference, not legal reasoning.

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Dilan Esper's avatar
Dilan Esper
1d

I spent the first decade of my career working on Section 1350 cases. I was on the Alvarez Machain and Doe v Unocal teams, and worked closely with Paul Hoffman (who argued Cisco).

Few things depress me more about the current Supreme Court than what they did to Section 1350. A bunch of conservatives hated a statute but lacked the votes to repeal it, so they just killed it with a thousand cuts judicially. Not only is stare decisis for suckers-- textualism and plain meaning is as well.

And the same people who claim "subject to the jurisdiction" creates an open canon for new grounds to deny citizenship, think "tort in violation of the law of nations" is a closed canon limited to 3 torts described in Blackstone's English law treatise.

Just sad all around.

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