One First

One First

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Noah's avatar
Noah
2h

Deeply value the legal insights in this newsletter but could do without the both-sidesing of the clinical issue here. A drive-by mention of the Cass Review as reliable because it wasn't commissioned by "U.S. culture warriors", when it was widely criticized as methodologically flawed and subject to political influence (they have culture warriors in other countries too, as it turns out) seems somewhat careless. The description of WPATH as a "low-quality" guideline elides the fact that for ethical or practical reasons, a great amount of pediatric medicine relies on "low-quality evidence"; for instance, it is both impossible and unethical to perform a double-blind study of puberty blockers or hormone therapy. As you say, the legal issues seem to rather forcefully back WPATH. Making that argument doesn't require steelmanning the government's argument on the science, let alone saying it "militates in the other direction".

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
3h

So, are "alterations" to intersex newborns just going to stop, letting the chips fall where they may for some portion of 1.7% of all births in America?

Will the term "intersex" simply be removed from the medical lexicon? That's sounds like an easy solution...at least for stupid people.

A lot of those innocent children with legitimate gender dysphoria will be in right-wing households. Just sayin'.....

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