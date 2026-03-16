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Martyn Roetter's avatar
Martyn Roetter
12h

The Supreme Court’s rulings in the TPS cases are surely among the most appalling in their demonstration of most Justices’ indifference to the foreseeable – and moreover well documented and ongoing - consequences of the cruelty and brutality of the federal government’s actions for hundreds of thousands if not millions of US residents. Not only are the animus and bad faith of the President, and former DHS (now Shield Bearer of the Americas) Secretary towards selected nationalities and ethnicities well publicized and not hidden, but so are their ignorance and incompetence. I am not sure if I should be more concerned and fearful of their vindictiveness than of their mind-blowing stupidity and ineptitude as forces that are destroying the fabric and assets of US society and the strenghts, and values of our polity, in addition to undermining the rule of law. To cite one example from the realm of foreign policy blunders, putting critical negotiations in the hands of someone like Mr. Witkoff (or “Witsoff”) who negotiated with Russians including Putin without his own Russian interpreter, and with Iranians without an American expert in nuclear weapons design and construction, sets a new high in incompetence. He takes the prize ahead of the then British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab who said, shortly before he resigned in 2018, that he "hadn't quite understood the full extent" of UK trade reliance on the Dover-Calais crossing.

As I have been learning about the lamentable history of the Roberts Court pre- and during the Trump era thanks to Professor Vladeck, I have become alert to other examples of the harm its decisions have triggered. One example is its role in unleashing the torrent of online sports gambling in the US, after it overturned the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Professional Act (Paspa) in 2018. Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion. Were the harmful knock-on effects, such as addiction and financial ruin, of the subsequent meteoric and increasingly untrammeled rise in online sports gambling predictable – including now the rise of prediction markets? Even if they were, would the Court have reached the same decision, perhaps arguing that people should be free to spend their money or go into debt however they wish, regardless of public safety and health concerns?

Meanwhile, extending the renaming of established institutions and government Departments and Agencies to conform to the President's agenda (such as the Department of War(mongering)) I offer: EPA - Enviornmental Pollution Agency; DHS - Department of Hostile Supervision; FCC - False Communications Commission; OMB : Office of Muddle and Blunder..

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
15h

Thank you for the article, Steve. I saw the news late Sunday evening where this information concerning the case , the government asked for a temporary stay! At least I hope that is the correct term, that was used by MS Now or CNN.? These courts have been the guardian rails against this case, and this administration. I believe that the Senate refused again and will be voting on a budget for DHS. People are tired of the fact of these killings. They should be prosecuted, for several deaths. Another migrant died from sepsis, because he was refused dental care for an infection with his tooth according to the Left Hook. If you like independent media and an understanding of the law please subscribe to One First.

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