One First

One First

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1d

Protests today at our courthouse. Let’s hope the Rule of Law will ultimately prevail. Your work is invaluable, Steve. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda McCaughey's avatar
Linda McCaughey
1dEdited

What a ridiculous country. Our Supreme Court, the formerly most venerable institution of all, is now considering who can use which bathroom in a podunk high school. We are truly through the looking glass here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Vladeck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture